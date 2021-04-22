Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.23

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 2816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

