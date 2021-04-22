Oxygen (OXY) Price Tops $2.87

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $144.15 million and $5.02 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00005234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000866 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

