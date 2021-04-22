Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Gap Down to $19.90

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $19.28. Oyster Point Pharma shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 401 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $530.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
