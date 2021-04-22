Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Gap Down to $19.90

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $19.28. Oyster Point Pharma shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 401 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $530.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.38.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

