PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $6,512,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.