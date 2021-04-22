Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Up to $62.65

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.65, but opened at $65.50. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,491,213.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $3,874,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $1,545,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

