PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.80

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PageGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

