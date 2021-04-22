PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis Sells 8,455 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $336,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $334,720.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $880,960.00.

NYSE:PD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.07. 805,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

