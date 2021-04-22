PAID Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.87 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00006079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $211.99 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00271341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $591.75 or 0.01076245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00025715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.46 or 0.00690134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.85 or 1.00130652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.