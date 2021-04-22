PAID Network Price Hits $2.46 on Major Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $156.20 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00004907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00277045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.92 or 0.00995935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,070.07 or 0.99749483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00637483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

