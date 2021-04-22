Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 174.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,552 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $14,286,130.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $158,128,765.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356.

Shares of PLTR opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

