Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. 51,079,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,836,375. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,895,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

