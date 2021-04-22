Pamp Network Market Cap Hits $5,488.01 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $5,488.01 and approximately $42.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00065988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00017828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00091975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00684171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.10 or 0.07729233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00045947 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

