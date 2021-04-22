Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.