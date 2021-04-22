Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $187.40 million and approximately $48.65 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for approximately $367.28 or 0.00699425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00072187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00729569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00094542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.11 or 0.08011679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049858 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars.

