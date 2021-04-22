Panda Yield Market Capitalization Hits $711,633.29 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a market cap of $711,633.29 and $188,047.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 80.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00094744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.00713450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.36 or 0.08016213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049039 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

