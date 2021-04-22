Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

