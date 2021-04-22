Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.87

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.87 and traded as high as $28.06. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 97,134 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DNB Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

