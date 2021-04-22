Pantos (PAN) Market Cap Hits $9.54 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and $1.03 million worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00282658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.09 or 0.00991092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.34 or 0.00674165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,452.04 or 0.99579195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

