Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) CEO Rachel Louise Goldman Acquires 15,000 Shares

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) CEO Rachel Louise Goldman bought 15,000 shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $15,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PZG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 179,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,816. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

