Parker-Hannifin (PH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PH stock opened at $317.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $130.68 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

