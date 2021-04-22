PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Volume Tops $2.88 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $189.57 million and $2.88 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00003458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00077711 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

