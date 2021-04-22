Particl Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Particl has a total market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $58,766.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00023607 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $795.99 or 0.01528522 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,797,050 coins and its circulating supply is 9,776,162 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

