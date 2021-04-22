Pason Systems (PSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$32.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.35 million.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of PSI opened at C$9.37 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$4.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The stock has a market cap of C$778.54 million and a P/E ratio of 120.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSI shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective (up from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.