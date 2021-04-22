Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.91

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.91 and traded as high as C$9.40. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$9.37, with a volume of 73,375 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target (up from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.91. The firm has a market cap of C$778.54 million and a PE ratio of 120.13.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$32.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

