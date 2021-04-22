Patrick Industries (PATK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $89.38 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In related news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,349,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,488,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $776,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,354,428. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

