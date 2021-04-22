Patron (PAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,748.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Patron has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $6,748.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Patron

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

