Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTEN opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

