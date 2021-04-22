PAX Gold Hits 1-Day Volume of $32.63 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $108.44 million and $32.63 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,802.52 or 0.03647000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00063167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00016517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00091104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.42 or 0.00664485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.98 or 0.07382895 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAXG is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

