Paxos Standard Achieves Market Cap of $909.56 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $909.56 million and $97.44 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042189 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,804,609 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

