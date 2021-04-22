PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,225.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $213,122.13 and $1,225.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00711805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00094209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.87 or 0.08110874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049189 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

