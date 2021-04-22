Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.22.

PAYC traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $390.02. The company had a trading volume of 310,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,826. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $205.09 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.31, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.60.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paycom Software by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,115,000 after acquiring an additional 141,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Paycom Software by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,475,000 after acquiring an additional 88,439 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

