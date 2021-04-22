Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.22.
PAYC traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $390.02. The company had a trading volume of 310,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,826. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $205.09 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.31, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.60.
In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paycom Software by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,115,000 after acquiring an additional 141,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Paycom Software by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,475,000 after acquiring an additional 88,439 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Further Reading: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.