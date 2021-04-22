Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.38 and a 200-day moving average of $192.17. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

