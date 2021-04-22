PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $264.89 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $311.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.