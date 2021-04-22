Paytomat (PTI) Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Paytomat has a market cap of $215,705.80 and $9,097.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00064227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00283427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003983 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.44 or 0.00991457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.29 or 0.00689753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,993.47 or 0.99816068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

