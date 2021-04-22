PBF Energy (PBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.
In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
PBF Energy Company Profile
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
