PBF Logistics (PBFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect PBF Logistics to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. On average, analysts expect PBF Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBFX stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

