PDC Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of PDCE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 615.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.