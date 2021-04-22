Peabody Energy (BTU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

NYSE BTU opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $377.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.