Peerplays Trading 24.7% Lower This Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001333 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $42,708.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00283772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $515.72 or 0.00990353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.27 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.54 or 0.99566997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

