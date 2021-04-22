PegNet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,907.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. PegNet has a market capitalization of $647,684.02 and $4,907.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00283182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004363 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.82 or 0.01046849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.91 or 0.00691887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,535.81 or 0.99319916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.