PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Major Shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll Sells 41,750 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $2,410,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,325,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kurland Family Investments, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $2,513,767.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $2,625,657.50.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,556,352.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00.

NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 475,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

