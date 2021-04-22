Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.95 EPS.

PNR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. 61,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

