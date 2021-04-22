Peony (PNY) Price Down 17.7% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market cap of $1.18 million and $360.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00065159 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006028 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,521,108 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.