pEOS Price Tops $0.0032 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 41.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. pEOS has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $63.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 82.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00270942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $566.00 or 0.01034420 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.00683514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,613.33 or 0.99810881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

