Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $364,474.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $136.48 or 0.00263547 BTC on exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $364,474.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00068565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00093722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.14 or 0.00699303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.93 or 0.07754899 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.