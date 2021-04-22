PEPS Coin Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $366,290.44 and $1,579.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003045 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.00391532 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,619,021 coins and its circulating supply is 44,378,860 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

