PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0468 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 442.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $6,593.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 220.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002762 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.72 or 0.00374502 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,626,364 coins and its circulating supply is 44,386,202 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

