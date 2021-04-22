PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.73.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.16. The company has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

