PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

