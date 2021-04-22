PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PEP opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

